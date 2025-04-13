Kareena Kapoor Stuns In A Green Hued Sheer Look By Tarun Tahiliani

Kareena Kapoor truly never fails to mesmerise us with her stunning fashion looks, and her recent look is proof. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking radiant as ever in a pastel-green-hued lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The star recently attended an event in the city, giving some elegant and intense poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Daydreaming about my kadhi chawal."

Also Read: Jane Dipika Garrett, Miss Universe's First Plus Size Contestant Who Now Models In New York

Kareena opted for a pastel green-hued sheer and lace detail lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The star paired the lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, and crisscross backless detailing. Her blouse was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and accentuated with crystal embellishments. The star draped the sheer dupatta of the saree in a way to let the fabric take centre stage. The bottom of the outfit was fitted like a mermaid-style skirt.

Kareena further elevated her look by accessorising it with a golden choker necklace that came with studded green emeralds and a diamond ring. For her makeup, she went with a subtle base, lots of blush and highlighter, defining her eyes with a nude shade on her eyelids, mascara, winged liner, and nude lips. The star finished her look by styling them in soft curls.

Also Read: Dia Mirza On How Lara Dutta "Opened Her Heart" And Apartment To Her During Their Miss Universe Days