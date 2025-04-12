Kareena Kapoor Sartorially Powered Through A Cop For The Day Avatar

Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate Bollywood superstar for a good reason. The Buckingham Murders actress has it in her to do it all from aceing her movie roles, killing it with those dance moves, having a pretty face to die for, a sartorial game that makes heads turn and much more. This time around the mother-of-two was caught on camera while shooting for an upcoming venture dressed as a cop, and a very stylish one at that. Let us check it out.

Kareena Kapoor looked like the ultimate boss lady dressed in a block-coloured berry hued fitted button-down shirt with a full sleeves and standing collar design. She teamed it with a pair of black wide leg trousers that featured a high waist design that fit her waist like a glove. It would be safe to say that the berry shirt and black trousers did all the magic for this look that Kareena sported.

Kareena accessorised the look with a maximal black leather belt that boasted of a gold police department motif laden buckle closure, a pair of signature cop like black aviator sunglasses with gold rim detail, and narrow toed black leather boots with block heels that gave the elevation that the look needed.

Kareena Kapoor's tresses were styled into a sleek high ponytail, which is exactly what makes sense for a no-nonsense cop. Glam wise, she sported a flawless base, topped with arched brows, a wash of blush and bronzer on her cheekbones, and a nude pink lip colour to tie the look together beautifully.

Kareena Kapoor and her latest cop avatar are a match made in fashion heaven.

