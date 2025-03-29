Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's Love For Denims Is Written All Over Her Button Down Shirt

Kareena Kapoor wears her love for denim shirts on her sleeve

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kareena Kapoor's Love For Denims Is Written All Over Her Button Down Shirt
Kareena Kapoor's love for denims is one that she will hold on to for sure

Kareena Kapoor proved yet again that she is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood. The Buckingham Murders actress recently shared a few stories of herself on her Instagram wherein she was evidently in love with her outfit of the day, a true blue denim shirt. She captioned the picture, "Last one it's just the denim shirt I'm loving."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Loves A Hot Cup Of Coffee And A Buttery Croissant

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor looked like a million bucks wearing a super cool and casual blue denim shirt that made her look like her usual chic self. The mother-of-two owned donning the shirt that was dyed in a light blue hue, featured a full-sleeves and a maximal pocket patched on the chest and boasted of a white button closure.

Kareena Kapoor went for a sans accessories moment to let her everyday chic outfit do all the talking.

Kareena's tresses were styled into a windswept open look that went for the messy hair don't care vibe. Makeup wise, she dolled up for the day wearing her fresh skin, bushy brows, smokey kohl-laden eyes, and a nude lip oil to lend the final touch to the look.

Kareena Kapoor's and her denim shirt are a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Layered Wavy Tresses And Nude Glam Are A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Beauty, Kareena Kapoor Fashion, Kareena Kapoor Style, Kareena Kapoor Insta Story
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now