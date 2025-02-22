Kareena Kapoor Stuns In A Red Ritu Kumar <i>Saree</i> Worth 1.5 Lakhs At Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding

Kareena Kapoor made a dazzling appearance at her cousin Aadar Jain's wedding with his fiancé, Alekha Advani draped in the most exquisite crimson and gilded nine yards wonder from the shelves of the designer, Ritu Kumar.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Are Certified Style Slayers In Fabulous Ethnic Looks

Kareena Kapoor made time stop for a minute as she stepped out to attend Adaar Jain and Alekha Advani's nuptials in Mumbai. The paparazzi couldn't stop going click-click as Kareena posed for a quick minute before stepping into the venue.

Kareena Kapoor was a total stunner in her Ritu Kumar saree that came with a price tag of Rs 1,50,000. The extremely elegant drape was heavily embroidered with intricate gold thread work embroidery across its length and breadth. The red and gold in the saree created sheer magic that made all eyes glued to her. The saree was neatly draped around her figure with a neatly arranged flowing palla that gracefully fell off her right shoulder. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline that was adorned gold knot details and a border laden neckline.

The Buckingham Murders actress accessorised her look with traditional chic emerald and meenakari necklace that gave off queen bee vibes along with her evergreen wedding solitaire, and a matching red and gold potli bag.

Kareena's hair was styled into an effortless centre-parted salon style blow out left open over her shoulders. Celebrity makeup artist, Savleen Manchanda added the perfect strokes of glam to Kareena's gorgeous face with shimmer laden eyelids, black eyeliner, kohl and mascara filled eyes, a beaming rouge and a champagne gold highlighter swept across her cheeks, a luscious nude lip colour, a red bindi and the perfect red sindoor to add the Indian touch to her wedding ready look.

No matter what the occasion, Kareena Kapoor sure knows how to dazzle like there's no tomorrow.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Owns A Desi Belle Moment In A Gold Corset, Rust-Black Saree And Temple Jewels