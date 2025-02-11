Kareena Kapoor Slays An Athleisure Coded Look In A Grey Printed Sweatshirt And Black Gym Tights

Kareena Kapoor is back with a bang for a day of shoot on set and is channelling her fashionista vibes while doing so. The Buckingham Murders actress made heads turn as she stepped out in head-to-toe athleisure wear during her early morning sighting on set in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor's comeback moment on set was nothing short of a stylish occasion. The mother-of-two stepped out in style wearing a grey hued baggy sweatshirt with a baggy fit and neon text printed detail on her chest that she paired with black gym tights, a pair of black towel socks detailed with white stripes, and chunky white sneakers with a tie-up lace closure.

Kareena accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of oversized black fibre aviator sunglasses with a reflector grey lenses that made quite a statement.

Kareena's hair looked freshly washed and in the process of air drying for the spotting. She paired it with a no makeup-only fresh skin look that worked wonders for her.

Kareena Kapoor's back on set look set athleisure-core closet goals.

