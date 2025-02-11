Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Slays An Athleisure Coded Look In A Grey Printed Sweatshirt And Black Gym Tights

Kareena Kapoor looked fresh and fabulous during an early morning back on set look donning comfy athleisure

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kareena Kapoor Slays An Athleisure Coded Look In A Grey Printed Sweatshirt And Black Gym Tights
Kareena Kapoor is back on set in her athleisure coded avatar

Kareena Kapoor is back with a bang for a day of shoot on set and is channelling her fashionista vibes while doing so. The Buckingham Murders actress made heads turn as she stepped out in head-to-toe athleisure wear during her early morning sighting on set in Mumbai.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Exudes Elegance In Timeless Indian Outfits And Jewellery

Kareena Kapoor's comeback moment on set was nothing short of a stylish occasion. The mother-of-two stepped out in style wearing a grey hued baggy sweatshirt with a baggy fit and neon text printed detail on her chest that she paired with black gym tights, a pair of black towel socks detailed with white stripes, and chunky white sneakers with a tie-up lace closure.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Kareena accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of oversized black fibre aviator sunglasses with a reflector grey lenses that made quite a statement.

Kareena's hair looked freshly washed and in the process of air drying for the spotting. She paired it with a no makeup-only fresh skin look that worked wonders for her.

Kareena Kapoor's back on set look set athleisure-core closet goals.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Workout With Namrata Purohit Was Exercise For Her "Mind And Body" Both

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Fashion, Kareena Kapoor Insta Post, Kareena Kapoor Insta, Kareena Kapoor Films, Kareena Kapoor Movies
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now