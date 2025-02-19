Kareena Kapoor Owns A Desi Belle Moment In A Gold Corset, Rust-Black <i>Saree</i> And Temple Jewels

Kareena Kapoor proved that she is Bollywood's OG fashionista for a reason. The mother-of-two looked like a million bucks in her latest desi lady coded look wearing a gold corset, gilded temple jewellery and a rust and black hued nine yards wonder.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Slays An Athleisure Coded Look In A Grey Printed Sweatshirt And Black Gym Tights

Kareena Kapoor was a vision to behold in a leheriya saree in breathtakingly beautiful tones of rust and black adorned with gilded zari work. The black hued palla adorned on her right shoulder featured an intricate gold zari work in a parallel lines design. This was further accentuated with a rust toned palla flowing down her left shoulder featuring a broad traditional gold zari border. The pleats of the saree were draped elegantly around Kareena's waist line. Kareena teamed the ethnic ready saree with a mustard gold corset blouse with a striped inlay design.

Kareena's accessories of the day were stunning traditional pieces of temple jewellery including a pair of jhumkas, a maharani necklace, a beaded pair of kadas and a couple of matching cocktail rings.

On the hair front, Kareena carried off a simple centre-parted breezy open tresses look. Glam wise, celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda gave Kareena the most perfect blushed and beautiful look featuring beaming skin, defined brows, a wash of gold shimmer eyeshadow on her lids, a diffused black eyeliner and kohl-lined eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, contoured and rouge laden cheeks, highlighted highpoints of her face, a barely-there nude lip colour, and a tiny maroon bindi to finish off the ethnic look just right.

Kareena Kapoor was the belle of the day in her ethnic chic avatar.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Exudes Elegance In Timeless Indian Outfits And Jewellery