Kareena Kapoor Dons A Very Berry Gorgeous Silk Gown At The Vivienne Westwood Mumbai Show

Kareena Kapoor looked like the queen of Bollywood which she is in every right wearing a berry coded sans shoulder silk gown to grace the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The Buckingham Murders actress radiated her usual panache and regal class in the ensemble that draped her form to perfection.

Kareena Kapoor was a diva like none other wearing a signature Vivienne Westwood berry hued silk gown that featured an off-shoulder design along with a plunging neckline and wrap around figure hugging fit around her upper bodice. Waist downwards, the gown flowed into a dreamy floor grazing train that featured a thigh-high slit that added a bit of oomph to her look.

Kareena's accessorized the look with a pair of maximal onyx and diamonds studded round earrings and her wedding solitaire ring to let her outfit do all the talking.

Kareena's tresses were styled into centre-parted salon style waves left loose over her shoulder. Glam wise, she dolled up in a radiant nude makeup look with a beaming complexion, arched brows, berry hued smokey eyes, lots of mascara, a wash of berry blush along with a contour and highlight on her cheeks, and a rose lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Kareena Kapoor's very berry silk gown dug out major sartorial gold.

