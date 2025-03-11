Kareena Kapoor Talks About The Importance Of Treating Intimacy As A "Human Experience"

Kareena Kapoor is the woman known for her outstanding career, brilliant acting, and mesmerising screen presence, but do you know that in her 25-year film career, Kareena Kapoor has never performed a sexual scene on-screen?

The 44-year-old actress opened up on why it's a deliberate choice that she has made as an actor. In an exclusive interview with Dirty Magazine, the star was seen speaking to actor, author, and activist Gillian Anderson and revealed why she has never been comfortable doing such scenes.

The actor stated the importance of treating intimacy as a "human experience" and also developing a taste for the audience where it doesn't look titillating. She said, "It's just the way we look at the whole idea. We don't look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start looking at and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It's my belief."

When asked why she had not been interested in doing a sex scene, Karees said, "I feel that it's not important to take a story forward. It's not something that I believe is required in the form of a story. I know I would not be comfortable doing that. I have never done it."

Kareena also talked about the culture to highlight how sex still needs to be normalised for the Indian audience, which is "still not open." She stated, "From where I come from, we are still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys, the way you can feel it so openly. While female is openly tackled in the West, it's always been so open about it."

