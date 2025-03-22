Kareena Kapoor Loves A Hot Cup Of Coffee And A Buttery Croissant

Kareena Kapoor made sure to keep her fan and followers' eyes glued to her social media by sharing a picture of some of her favourite things in the world including a steaming cuppa coffee with a butter filled croissant. The

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

made sure to add a bit of skincare to her tasty treats; with a side of sunscreen serum perched on her table.

Kareena Kapoor's latest outing has been the talk of the town amidst the internet goers. The 44-year-old actress made sure to serve up quite a delish treat with a frothing cup of cappuccino with a side of buttered croissant as an indulgence for herself. We can only imagine how she relished the meal when her calories are counted to ensure staying fit and fabulous.

What's more, she made sure to keep her skincare game on point and never step out without her Quench Cherry Blossom Glow Sunscreen With 2% Niacinamide. This secured the prospect of her reapplying it on the go to always keep herself protected against the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Kareena Kapoor's coffee and croissant worked perfectly with her sunscreen serum on the side.

