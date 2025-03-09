Kareena Kapoor Aces 17-Year-Old Archival Tarun Tahiliani <i>Saree</i> With A Corset Blouse At IIFA 2025

It is safe to say that Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fashion and often, the actress has made a case for it with her impeccable style sensibilities.

For her latest appearance at IIFA awards, the actress revived ethnic style like a pro.

She turned to a special recreation of a 17-year-old archival Tarun Tahiliani saree that screamed just elegance. The red and golden number was the perfect way to ace the traditional silhouette in a modern way. She paired the flowy drape with a heavy-embroidered corset blouse. The actress opted for a double drape style that gave an Apsara kind of vibe.

She kept it classy with her choice of chic jewels. With her signature dewy glam, kohl-rimmed eyes and neat bun, Kareena's look was right on point.

