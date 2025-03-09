Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Aces 17-Year-Old Archival Tarun Tahiliani Saree With A Corset Blouse At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor's Tarun Tahiliani corset saree is the chicest version of the traditional silhouette

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kareena Kapoor Aces 17-Year-Old Archival Tarun Tahiliani <i>Saree</i> With A Corset Blouse At IIFA 2025
Kareena Aces 17-Year-Old Tarun Tahiliani Saree With A Corset Blouse

It is safe to say that Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fashion and often, the actress has made a case for it with her impeccable style sensibilities. 

For her latest appearance at IIFA awards, the actress revived ethnic style like a pro. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is A Beauty In Black Pinstriped Co-Ord Set

She turned to a special recreation of a 17-year-old archival Tarun Tahiliani saree that screamed just elegance. The red and golden number was the perfect way to ace the traditional silhouette in a modern way. She paired the flowy drape with a heavy-embroidered corset blouse. The actress opted for a double drape style that gave an Apsara kind of vibe. 

She kept it classy with her choice of chic jewels. With her signature dewy glam, kohl-rimmed eyes and neat bun, Kareena's look was right on point. 

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Made A Rug Repurposed As A Skirt Look Red Carpet Ready

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Sarees, Kareena Kapoor Style, IIFA, IIFA 2025
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now