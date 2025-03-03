Kareena Kapoor Is A Beauty In Black Pinstriped Co-Ord Set

There is never a dull moment whenever we spot Kareena Kapoor wearing chic and stylish outfits. The star, who is known for her impeccable style, always makes sure to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices.

Recently, the star was spotted in a city, and we couldn't take our eyes off her look. Kareena has the magic to make even a simple look classy, and her latest look is proof. In the photos, we can see Kareena in an all-black outfit. Kareena wore an all-black co-ord set that came with a black one-sided cropped top and a matching skirt. The skirt featured a matching belt and a thigh-high slit that added more drama to her look. The pinstriped black co-ord set was finely accessorised by just a pair of diamond earrings and matching black heels.

The star effortlessly exuded power and confidence in an all-black look. Further, the star elevated her look by going with her signature makeup look, with flawless base, ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, winged liner, brown lids, neatly done brows and nude lips. With her wavy tresses all open cascading down her shoulder, Kareena completed her look, looking PHAT (Pretty, Hot and Tempting) as always!

