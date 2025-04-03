Kareena Kapoor Looks Everyday Chic In A Purple Bandhani Shirt And Blue Jeans

Kareena Kapoor looks like the star that she is wearing a purple button down shirt adorned with abstract white bandhani print motifs all over. She teamed this collared shirt that she wore with her sleeves rolled up to a three-fourth length with a pair of washed light blue wide leg jeans that framed her figure with a high waist fitting.

Kareena accessorized the look with a pair of nude hued suede heels with a closed pointed toe design, a a pair of black Ray Ban wayfarer sunglasses, chunky knotted gold stud earrings, a black strap laden silver analog watch and her wedding solitaire ring.

Kareena's tresses were styled into a salon style blow with a centre parting for a classic yet cool look. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her fresh skin, bushy brows, contoured and blushed cheeks and a nude rose lip colour to tie the look together.

Kareena Kapoor's casual blue denims and ethnic bandhani shirt look is chic as it gets.

