Kareena Kapoor Looks Everyday Chic In A Purple Bandhani Shirt And Blue Jeans

Kareena Kapoor can do no wrong when it comes to dishing out winning sartorial looks

Kareena Kapoor Looks Everyday Chic In A Purple Bandhani Shirt And Blue Jeans
Kareena Kapoor looks like a total star in her everyday chic bandhani shirt and jeans

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of not just Bollywood but all things style, beauty and beyond as well. The Buckingham Murders actress looked like a total stunner as she strutted out for a book launch in the Bay wearing a casual and comfy outfit.

Kareena Kapoor looks like the star that she is wearing a purple button down shirt adorned with abstract white bandhani print motifs all over. She teamed this collared shirt that she wore with her sleeves rolled up to a three-fourth length with a pair of washed light blue wide leg jeans that framed her figure with a high waist fitting.

Kareena accessorized the look with a pair of nude hued suede heels with a closed pointed toe design, a a pair of black Ray Ban wayfarer sunglasses, chunky knotted gold stud earrings, a black strap laden silver analog watch and her wedding solitaire ring.

Kareena's tresses were styled into a salon style blow with a centre parting for a classic yet cool look. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her fresh skin, bushy brows, contoured and blushed cheeks and a nude rose lip colour to tie the look together.

Kareena Kapoor's casual blue denims and ethnic bandhani shirt look is chic as it gets.

