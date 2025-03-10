Kareena Kapoor Makes A Statement Entry On The IIFA 2025 Red Carpet In A Beautiful Blue Gown

Kareena Kapoor takes her charisma wherever she goes and her star power was shining bright as she made an appearance at IIFA 2025.

She never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sensibilities.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Aces 17-Year-Old Archival Tarun Tahiliani Saree With A Corset Blouse At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor owned every bit of glam as she strutted through the IIFA 2025 red carpet. She looked ethereal as she slipped into Tony Ward couture. She indeed channelled modern-day princess vibes in a beautiful blue dress that looked every bit stunning/ The strapless gown came with a chic slit that added an extra edge to the attire.

Etched with the right feminine elements, her gown came with a beautiful flare at the back that added a dramatic factor to her attire. She opted for a minimal yet statement-making jewels. Her Bvlgari diamonds were a fitting choice to complete her look. For makeup, she turned to her signature glam look. With a dewy base, flushed cheeks and tinted lips, Kareena's look was right on point.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is A Beauty In Black Pinstriped Co-Ord Set