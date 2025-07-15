Shubhanshu Shukla's Homecoming Live Updates: The countdown has begun. NASA's SpaceX Dragon with Axiom 4 crew on board is on track to reenter Earth's atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego at 3 pm. Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, according to the SpaceX.
The Axiom-4 crew includes American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. The crew undocked from the orbiting laboratory on July 14 at 4:15 am, marking the conclusion of their onboard mission.
Here are the live updates on Shubhanshu Shukla's homecoming:
Shubhanshu Shukla Gets Rare Haircut In Space, With No Option For A Shower
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian to get a haircut in micro-gravity, while he was at his home away from home, at the International Space Station. American astronaut Nichole Ayers was seen giving Shukla a rare hairdo in space.
Astronaut Ayers remarked, "We said goodbye to our Ax4 friends today. I was just reminiscing about the haircuts from last weekend. After a long quarantine, I think it was nice for them. We joked about how I might have a future in the haircutting business when I get back on Earth, but the reviews are still out."
Watch: Dragon And The Ax-4 Crew On-Orbit
A Sneak Peek Into How Astronauts Take Photos In Space
"Happy And Excited": Shubhanshu Shukla's Father As Axiom-4 Undocks From ISS
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla on Monday expressed his excitement and pride as his son prepared to return to Earth after a historic 18-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The family offered prayers at a temple and at home, seeking a safe return for Shubhanshu and his crew.
Shubhanshu Shukla Performs Zero-Gravity Tricks With Water On ISS
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the Axiom-4 mission pilot, showcased a zero-gravity experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) involving water to illustrate how microgravity transforms everyday physics.
The experiment, part of Axiom Space's outreach and scientific mission, highlighted the unique behaviour of water in space.
Using surface tension to their advantage, Mr Shukla formed a floating water bubble. "I've become a water bender here in the station," he joked.
Watch Live: Shubhanshu Shukla's Homecoming
Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Journey Ends Soon, Will Splash Down Near San Diego
India's Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on his way back from orbiting laboratory, travelling in SpaceX's crew capsule named Grace. It is a 22.5-hour journey from the space station and he is expected to splash down off the coast of California near San Diego at about 3 PM.
Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, 'The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival'.