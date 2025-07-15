Shubhanshu Shukla's Homecoming Live Updates: The countdown has begun. NASA's SpaceX Dragon with Axiom 4 crew on board is on track to reenter Earth's atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego at 3 pm. Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, according to the SpaceX.

The Axiom-4 crew includes American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. The crew undocked from the orbiting laboratory on July 14 at 4:15 am, marking the conclusion of their onboard mission.

Here are the live updates on Shubhanshu Shukla's homecoming: