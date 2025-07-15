Advertisement
Odisha Horror: Inaction Over Sex Harassment, Self-Immolation - A Timeline

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, took the extreme step on Saturday.

Odisha Horror: Inaction Over Sex Harassment, Self-Immolation - A Timeline
The student's mortal remains on way to her village.

An Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar late on Monday.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, took the extreme step on Saturday over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95% burns. She died after fighting for her life for three days. 

Here is a timeline of events that led to her death: 

July 1: Student files complaint with the internal complaints committee, accusing Head of Department (HOD) Samir Kumar Sahu of asking her for "favours" and threatening her

July 12: The alleged survivor and other fellow students protest outside the gate of the college; the complainant suddenly rushes towards the principal's office, pours petrol on herself and sets herself ablaze; a man tries to help but retreats after his t-shirt catches fire; the woman is admitted to Balasore district hospital but later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar; she suffers 95% burns

July 13: As protests intensify, accused teacher suspended and arrested; college principal Dilip Ghose suspended;  state higher education department forms probe committee

July 12-July 14: Student in critical condition

July 14: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati seeks report on the incident; Mr Ghose arrested for failing to handle the case properly and perform his duties; victim succumbs to injuries at 11.46 pm


 

