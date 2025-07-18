Odisha College Horror Victim's Friend Reveals Months Of Abuse, Harassment

The 20-year-old student in Odisha who set herself on fire, alleging sexual harassment by her college professor, had confided in her friends about what she was going through months before her death. According to a friend of the victim, who spoke to NDTV, the Fakir Mohan College student had been experiencing mental and academic harassment by her Head of Department, Samir Kumar Sahu, for several months.

"A few months ago, she confided in me that she was being harassed by her HoD. She revealed that the HOD was deliberately failing her and refusing to clear her backlogs. At that time, she did not want me or anyone else to intervene. However, on June 30th, she gathered us to confront the principal and demand serious action against the HoD, as she was being harassed in class. She told us that the HoD had misbehaved with her in front of others and had blackmailed her, threatening to trap her in this situation at the college for six long years," the friend told NDTV.

According to the friend, on June 30, the student, who was in her second year of the integrated B.Ed course, attempted to mobilise support among her classmates. She wanted a group of them to jointly approach the college principal and demand action against the HoD. The students approached Fakir Mohan College principal Dilip Ghose that day.

"The principal said decision-making is a process and asked for more time," the friend said. Twelve days later, the situation escalated. The student again wanted to approach the principal to push for a resolution. However, the campus was crowded due to ongoing admissions. During a 20-minute lunch break, she was left briefly alone.

"During lunchtime, we left the campus for about 20 minutes, and in that short time, we received a call informing us that she had been provoked to undergo an 'Agni Pariksha'. I use this term because I believe the principal must have said something that deeply hurt her, pushing her to take such a drastic step. She was completely broken, drained, and exhausted from fighting for justice," the friend told NDTV.

The student poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze outside the principal's office. A fellow student, Jyotiranjan Biswal, attempted to rescue her and suffered 15 per cent burn injuries. The victim, however, sustained 95 per cent burns and died on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

According to the friend's account, after the initial complaint against Sahu, the HoD allegedly mobilised the support of nearly 300 students to defend himself, while only 15-20 students stood by the victim.

"The HoD manipulated around 300 students to support him. He persuaded nearly 100 students to turn against her. As an active member of the ABVP, she was used as a political tool before the upcoming elections. These students assassinated her character, writing an application to the principal that questioned her integrity and raised accusations against her. Ironically, the same opposition now speaks of justice," the friend told NDTV.

Two college officials -- HoD Samir Kumar Sahu and principal Dilip Ghose -- have been arrested on charges including abetment to suicide, sexual harassment, stalking, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Separately, the state government has formed a three-member inquiry panel to probe the case.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)