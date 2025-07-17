Odisha Bandh Today, Roads Empty In Protest Over Student's Self-Immolation

The Odisha Congress, backed by at least eight opposition parties, has called for a statewide 'bandh' today in protest against the state government and demanding justice for a 20-year-old college student who died earlier this week after attempting self-immolation over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint. All shops were closed, and public vehicles remained off the roads as opposition parties carried out protests.

Visuals showed the leaders holding their party flags and placards calling for justice for the student.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place, with officials deploying many police teams across the state.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das said that the 'bandh' is "not about politics but about standing with the daughters".

"Every school, college, and university is at risk if we don't act now," he said.

The Congress has also demanded the resignation of the state's Education Minister, the local MLA, and the MP, holding them responsible for their alleged failure to act on the student's complaint and ensure her safety.

CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi called for a strict judicial investigation of the incident.

"The victim girl appealed to the Odisha government, the local MP and MLA, Principal, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Education Minister of state and the Centre, but nothing happened...We demand a strict judicial investigation of the whole incident, the Education Minister should resign, and some action should be taken against the local MLA and MP," he said.

The 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore attempted self-immolation last week after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored. On Monday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar informed that the student had died during treatment.

Rahul Gandhi speaks to father of student

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke with the father of the student who immolated herself, and ensured justice for the family. Labelling the action leading to self-immolation by the victim as a "wound to the entire society", he assured that the Congress party stands with the family.

"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle. Assured him that the Congress Party and I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society," Mr Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, wrote on X.

"We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," he added.

In another post, he accused the BJP government of failing to protect the student, calling her death an "organised murder by the BJP's system". He also alleged that the student was subjected to repeated threats, torments, and humiliation instead of receiving justice.