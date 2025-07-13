Kareena Kapoor's Beach Holiday With Saif In United Kingdom Made Her Lose Track Of Time

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her super relaxed vacation in United Kingdom with her husband, Saif Ali Khan where the sun, sand and selfies were abound. The Buckingham Murders actress posted touristy pictures on her Instagram stories that showed her chilling like a villain by the beach while not remembering which day of the week it was, and wanted to be reminded of it.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

This serene getaway that Kareena Kapoor is on with Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in the United Kingdom has them soaking up the summer sun in the United Kingdom. This much-needed family holiday made fans go gaga with Kareena making sure to share timely glimpses of their unwinding vacation on her Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

The two pictures Kareena posted were captioned, "What day is it? I have no idea," along with a rainbow emoji and "Tell me," along with a red heart emoji just showed how she lost track of time and space while lounging at the beach under the glory of the English sun.

If you are wanderlust stricken by Kareena Kapoor's United Kingdom getaway with her family, here are 3 beach vacation spots to explore in England during your next trip.

1. The Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

The stunning Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall is known for its turquoise waters, soft white sans and dramatic cliffs.

2. Bournemouth's Beaches, Dorset

The Bournemouth's Beaches in Dorset is a classic seaside resort with long sandy beaches, promenades and plenty of activities.

3. Southwold, Suffolk

Southwold in Suffolk is a charming traditional seaside town that has a sandy beach and colour beach huts.

Kareena Kapoor's United Kingdom vacation is full of sun, sand and good vibes.

