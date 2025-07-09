Beach Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan "Candid" In A Beige Swimsuit Breaks Instagram

Wherever Kareena Kapoor goes, fashion follows. The actress, who recently completed 25 years in Bollywood, is spending time by the beach side, getting a tan, with her fashion game on point.

In her latest Instagram carousel, the Crew film star not only beat the monsoon blues but also dished out tropical-wear inspiration. "Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby," she captioned the post.

Kareena Kapoor seamlessly blended glamour and confidence in a strappy beige swimsuit with a deep-scooped neck, adding to the risque factor. The bold geometric patterns added depth to the enviable fashion ensemble, with the black straps offering some much-needed contrast to the outfit.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen enjoying soaking in some Vitamin D. She opted for a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses to complete her look. She left her hair open in all their brunette glory as they wildly flew in the wind by the sea. Kareena Kapoor kept it simple by skipping accessories.

Kareena Kapoor's sun-kissed glow was unmissable as she stood on the golden sand, taking in the view of the nearby jagged cliffs and enjoying the waves crash at the shore.

The last image in her album was a mirror selfie where Kareena Kapoor used a window as her mirror. In this picture, she layered her swimsuit with an oversized white shirt and a straw handbag.

