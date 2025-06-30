Kareena Kapoor's Workout Routine Is All The Monday Motivation You Need To Hit The Gym

From size zero to size 16, Kareena Kapoor has always been open about her relationship with weight. She once lost weight for her movie Tashan and gained around 25 kilos during her pregnancy and shed it all post it. Now, embracing her curves and still staying fit, Kareena Kapoor is always seen giving her best to her workout routines. And she does it all with a strenuous workout routine that has become a part of her daily life.

In a recent post by her fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, Kareena Kapoor is seen working out diligently to stay in shape. Known for her dedication to fitness, Kareena Kapoor shared in an interview with Hindustan Times that she does not negotiate when it comes to her workout, which is evident in this post as well.

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor's Workout Routine

Shadow Boxing Drills With Dumbbells (around a landmine post): Kareena Kapoor is seen holding lightweight dumbbells and throwing forward punches while moving in a circular path around a landmine bar. This exercise is good for improving shoulder endurance, cardio fitness, and stabilising core and footwork coordination.

Sit Through: An MMA-inspired move, the sit-through exercise helps strengthen your rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. It also helps benefit your hip flexors, chest, and neck.

An MMA-inspired move, the sit-through exercise helps strengthen your rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. It also helps benefit your hip flexors, chest, and neck. Kettlebell Woodchop: A dynamic exercise, the kettlebell woodchop exercise involves rotational movement patterns that help work on your abdominal and back muscles. It helps stabilises multiple muscles in your hips and shoulders. This exercise is also great for enhancing your rotational power, improving posture, and boosting athletic performance.

While these exercises work for Kareena Kapoor under the supervision of her fitness trainer, it is best to check with your doctor before you incorporate these exercises into your workout routine.