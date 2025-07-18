Coldplay Kiss Cam Fiasco Finds A Fan In Ryanair Airline: "Splitting Up Couples"

Andy Byron, the CEO of Cincinnati-based tech firm Astronomer and the company's Chief Public Officer, Kristen Cabot, was recently caught on camera sharing a cosy moment during a Coldplay concert.

The awkward moment went viral on social media platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, and X. While some criticised them, others were amused.

Taking a hilarious dig at the incident, Ryanair - an Irish airline - shared a tweet, "Ryanair Coldplay splitting up couples."

Ryanair Tweets About Coldplay Concert Viral Kiss Cam Video

The joke compares Ryanair's policy of randomly seating passengers - often separating couples unless they pay extra - with the viral Coldplay concert video where a "kiss cam" shows the duo together during the song Another's Arms by the band.

And the airlines response to the recent viral incident of Andy Byron and Kristen Cabot further has also become the internet's favourite. And the internet responded to it the only way it knows how - by turning a tweet into a comedy goldmine.

"I've been waiting for your post (laughing emoji)," says a X user. Another user wrote, "Damn brah! hahaa." Another X user posted, "Hilarious".

Know The Story

The Irish airline grabbed headlines in May 2025 when they refused a couple to be seated together for not paying extra money to reserve seats.

According to the Daily Mail, Scott McCormick and his girlfriend, Helena Boshwick, both 33, were set to fly from Birmingham Airport on May 1 to Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The couple chose not to reserve seats, which can cost somewhere between 4.50 and 33 euros, so they took the risk.

"We checked in the night before, and we didn't reserve a seat, but you normally just get a random one. Me and my partner thought it's not that much of a problem if we're not sitting together for a two-hour flight, we're adults here," McCormick told Daily Mail.

He further added that the lady scanned the couple's boarding passes and was asked to step aside, even when they were the first ones to get ready for boarding.

"When everyone boarded, she said, 'The plane is full, there's only one seat remaining and we will have to reimburse you for the other seat or you'll have to get on the next flight'."

The couple claimed that the airlines did not show any compassion, nor did they reimburse for the flight tickets. He felt that the behaviour was discriminatory and that the couple were singled out.

Responding to Scott and Helena's complaints, Ryanair simply said, "Today is a good day to separate couples onboard."