After Coldplay Outs Astronomer Office Affair, Band's Instagram Page Explodes

Coldplay's viral kiss cam moment featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's Chief Public Officer, Kristen Cabot is now all over the Internet.

In case you don't know, the duo were caught in a cosy moment during Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts. As the camera turned toward them, they appeared clearly anxious—the shocked woman averted her face, and the man sank to the floor in humiliation.

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin initially mistook it for a sweet couple moment, but quickly sensed something was off.

“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Chris remarked during the performance.

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being "toxic," says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post.



The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company's HR chief at a Coldplay concert.



"The text groups and… pic.twitter.com/n5FMwINXhl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

The clip exploded on various social media platforms, and not just Coldplay fans – almost the entire Internet is hooked on the video, which looked like the duo was having an affair and were caught on the kiss cam.

FYI: Megan Kerrigan, Andy Byron's wife, reportedly dropped her surname after the video went viral.

And when Coldplay's official Instagram handle posted a carousel from the eventful night, the Internet did not hold back – the comments section was flooded with lines like, “We're here for the comments”, and jokes about the affair.

The comments section under Coldplay's post turned into pure entertainment. Let us take a look at some top reactions:

Clearly, people had a lot more fun in the comments than expected and they did not hold back to show it the comment section.