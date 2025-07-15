Vidya Balan Sheds The Saree For A Bold Glam Avatar, Internet Finds "The Best Part About The Picture"

For years, Vidya Balan has been one of Bollywood's saree icons - celebrated for her fierce commitment to traditional Indian silhouettes. Whether it was a film promotion or a red carpet or magazine covers, Vidya Balan's handloom drapes have been her signature, but her latest appearance has taken everyone by surprise - and for all the right reasons.

Vidya Balan Becomes The 'IT' Cover Girl

Vidya Balan made heads turn with her amazing transformation for the cover shoot of The Peacock Magazine's July 2025 edition. On July 14, the magazine revealed the striking new look on Instagram and fans can't get enough of her dramatic makeover and glamorous styling.

Titled 'A force to reckon with', Vidya's cover story focuses on the actor's penchant to drive commercial cinema in a male-dominated industry.

Vidya Balan wore a bold flamingo pink outfit embellished with shimmering sequins and delicate beadwork. The shoulder straps along with a deep V neckline and an ombre finish made the fit look magical. She draped a feather-trimmed stole that matched the ombre tones across her arms.

For accessories, Vidya Balan wore a gemstone-studded choker and a chunky statement bracelet on her wrist, adding the right amount of frost. Her short, ombre hair complemented her look perfectly.

Internet Reacts To Vidya Balan's New Avatar

This glamorous and self-assured look triggered a social media frenzy with fans flooding her posts with praise.

"Finally someone has done her justice... She looks stunning," one fan wrote. Another fan commented, "From Kanjeevaram saree look and now this! Mind blowing, no words".

"Stunning!! She has the potential to be styled this way too and should play with this more!" one fan remarked.

The reaction was unanimous with many followers admiring her beauty and even comparing it to how it looks AI but it's not. One fan wrote, "The best part about this picture is, it's not AI".

Some fans even advocated for the shoots and styling that celebrate natural-looking bodies. "Beauty standard which needs to be praised >> size zero & filler culture".

The reactions haven't been entirely unanimous. Some followers raised questions about her visible weight loss, especially given her long-standing advocacy for body positivity.

"Someone championing body positivity has reduced to this?? What to say about this man," wrote one Redditor.

Well, the internet remains divided, and Vidya Balan has caused quite a stir.