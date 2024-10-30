Vidya Balan Opens Up About The Inflammation Diet That Is The Secret Behind Her Weight Loss

Actress Vidya Balan is one such star who has always been unfiltered about her looks. Her body transformation has created quite a stir these days and the star finally revealed the secret behind her weight loss journey. In an exclusive interview with Galatta India, Vidya said, “All my life I have struggled to be thin, all my life I have dieted like crazy. I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and then it would come back, sometimes it would not budge. For many years, no matter what I did, my weight was only increasing.” The star further revealed her secret behind her weight loss. She stated, “Early on this year, I met a nutritional group in Chennai called Amura in Chennai, and they said that this is just inflammation, it's not really fat.” She further said that the nutritionist put her on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, what is known as “elimination of inflammation." Vidya also opened up about how this diet worked efficiently as it eliminates foods that were not suiting her. She said, “They asked me to stop working out, and I haven't worked out all year.”

As per Healthline, the 'elimination of inflammation' diet, that is possibly known by various names, is a form of diet that is typically based on whole, nutrient-dense foods that contain antioxidants. These work by reducing free radicals, which cause inflammation. In order to curb inflammation, these are some of the anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet.

1. Vegetables

As per Healthline, add in vegetables such as broccoli, kale, bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower.

2. Fruit

Add fruits to your diet, especially deeply coloured fruits like blueberries, pomegranates, grapes, and cherries.

3. Healthy fats

According to Healthline, add high-fat fruits such as avocados and olives to your diet.

4. Fatty fish

Non-vegetarians can add salmon, sardines, and anchovies to your diet for their nutrients.

5. Spices and nuts

As per Healthline, add nuts such as almonds and other nuts to the diet. Also increase the intake of spices such as turmeric, fenugreek, and cinnamon.

