6 Ways To Stay Fit While Travelling During The Festive Season Like Vedang Raina In Maldives

Actor Vedang Raina is one big fitness enthusiast, and his Instagram is proof. During the current festive season, the actor is enjoying his break vacationing in Maldives. It's not his travel snippets that grabbed our attention, but his different forms of exercise even while travelling. The star may not be able to do his regular workout routine of hitting his home gym during his vacation, but he has found the alternative. In the pictures, we can see Vedang engaging in different physical activities like scuba diving and cycling to stay fit. If, like Vedang, you too are travelling this Diwali and want to keep your toned body in check, we have listed different forms of exercise to perform when on a trip.

Also Read: For A Cosy Autumn In London Like Priyanka Chopra's, Visit These 5 Places In The City

1. Cycling

Like Vedang Raina, one can also opt for cycling to stay fit while travelling. Cycling is a form of exercise that is easy and effective. It is a good way to control weight, as it raises your metabolic rate, builds muscle, and burns body fat.

2. Running

While on a trip during the festive season, take some time out and try running to stay healthy. Running is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise which requires no equipment. It builds physical fitness and strengthens lower body muscles.

3. Yoga

Yoga is an excellent way to stretch, strengthen, and relax your body. Travelling can be hectic, and taking out around half an hour to practice yoga makes it the perfect low-impact physical activity for vacations.

4. Scuba Diving

If you are on a beach trip like Vedang Raina, then scuba diving also works as one of the finest forms of exercise. It is a relaxing sport, but the act of movement underwater tones muscles and builds endurance and strength. It is an excellent low-impact aerobic workout.

5. Walking

If you are busy during your vacation, then opt for the simplest option to stay fit by walking. Take a walking tour of the city, as it will not only help you explore the place better but will also keep you fit.

6. Swimming

If diving is not available, the second-best option to keep yourself healthy is swimming. Find a hotel pool and swim for at least half an hour, as it helps you maintain a healthy weight and promotes efficient lungs functioning too.

Worried about how to stay fit during the festive season? We have listed some of the easiest forms of exercise.

Also Read: Your Guide To Mastering A Headstand Just Like Malaika Arora Did