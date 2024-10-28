Your Guide To Mastering A Headstand Just Like Malaika Arora Did

From Pilates to yoga, there's no form of workout that Malaika Arora cannot do. Malaika is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. Recently, Malaika shared a Monday motivation video on Instagram, where she can be seen doing a headstand. In the video, we can see Malaika providing helpful tips on how to achieve a headstand easily. Giving some insights, she revealed how to practice a few sets of yoga asanas like mountain walks, planks, dolphin poses, elbow poses, and one-leg Dolphin poses along with it. Just like Malaika, if you too wish to achieve a headstand without any worry then we have listed a few tips on how to do it.

How To Do Headstands

Start by sitting in the thunderbolt yoga pose, It is a seated yoga pose that is often used for meditation and yogic breathing exercises. This pose stretches the thighs, ankles, knees and feet to improve posture and tone pelvic muscles. Next, measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms. Keep your elbows in the same position as you place them down on the mat. Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms. Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands. Lift your hips and straighten your legs. Keep your feet towards your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders and slowly straighten your legs.

Tips To Do Headstands Properly

Avoid Compressing Your Head And Neck

As per Healthline, your upper body and core should support your balance and stability during a headstand. This ensures that you are not putting too much pressure on your head and neck. Avoid any compression in this area of your body.

Find A Correct Spot

Another tip to ace the headstand is to find the correct spot on the top of your head. Place your palm against your face and start with the base of your palm at the top of your nose. Press your hand on your head and press your middle finger on the top of your head. This is where your head will touch the floor, and then practice placing this spot on the floor a few times.

Build Strength In Your Arms

If you wish to build strength in your arms, then you should perform a headstand with a yoga strap. This resistance helps to build strength in your arms and prevents your elbows from widening.

Release Fear And Anxiety

One might get afraid about doing headstands. One might fear about what is going to happen if you are going to fall over. To release stress, one should always start in a grounded space that will make you both comfortable and connected to your centre.

Practice Makes Perfect

As Malaika Arora rightly said, “practice makes perfect”. Headstands can be difficult to perform, and it's normal to not get the ideal pose in one attempt. Trying to practice consistently to get the required result.

