Malaika Arora In A Polka Dot Swim Set Made Sure We Didn't Miss The Beach Too Much

Malaika Arora set fire to social media as pictures of her turning cover star for the latest edition of Global Spa Magazine were released. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked like a million bucks wearing a white and black polka dot swim set teamed with an ivory blazer as a cover-up while posing for the cameras. What's more, her stylist for the shoot Aastha Sharma, dropped these images on her Instagram handle which have been creating quite a stir amidst the internet goers.

Malaika Arora slayed in a swim wear look dressed in a matching polka dot black and white-toned swim set with a bikini top featuring a plunging neckline. This was paired with a high-waist bikini bottom that featured a buckle belt design. Malaika layered it with an ivory single breasted blazer that boasted of a beige texture overall and was worn open over her shoulders.

For her accessories of the day, Malaika wore a pair of blue denim wedge heels with a silver studded open-toe straps around her toes and a closure around the ankles. A pair of maximalist oxidised silver bohemian earrings, stacks of chunky acrylic black and white printed bangles, diamond-encrusted bracelets and vintage silver bracelets adorned both her wrists. White-rimmed retro sunglasses wrapped up Malaika's accessory game.

On the hair and makeup front, Malaika's brunette tresses were styled into centre-parted open waves that looked windswept. As for her makeup picks, the celebrity wore nude glam makeup look with a dewy base, bronzed skin, defined brows, a wash of metallic copper eyeshadow on the lids, mascara-filled wispy lashes, a hint of peachy blush to give her cheeks the right glow, and a nude lip colour to add the finishing touch of gloss to the look.

Malaika Arora made temperatures soar in a black and white polka dot swimsuit on the cover of Global Spa Magazine.

