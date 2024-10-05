Navratri 2024: Malaika Arora And Wamiqa Gabbi Double The Festive Fashion Quotient In Stunning Gold <i>Sarees</i>

Malaika Arora and Wamiqa Gabbi were a sight for sore eyes when they attended the Kalyan Jewellers celebrations for Navratri 2024 in Kochi, Kerala. The two Bollywood divas were amongst a sea of A-list Bollywood and South Indian cinema celebrities who added grandeur to the Kalyan Navratri celebrations hosted by the Kalyanaram family. This celebration is hosted by the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers each year on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri and this time, Malaika Arora and Wamiqa Gabbi completely stole the show in gold-hued nine yard wonders.

Also Read: The Festive Season Is Here And So Is Triptii Dimri In A Beautiful Printed Blue Lehenga

Malaika Arora attended the Navratri celebrations draped in a white tissue saree with a broad gold sequin border added around the palla and hemline. She teamed it with a corset-style see-through V-neck blouse that was also decorated with the same sequin laden border. On the accessories front, Malaika wore a black pearl necklace with gold and ruby charms attached along with matching drop earrings. She also added a classic white pearl necklace for a further touch of sparkle to her look. On the hair and makeup front, Malaika styled her tresses in a centre-parted low bun with red roses as the perfect hair accessory. For her makeup, her glowing skin, full brows, lots of mascara, a hint of blush, highlighted highpoints of her face, a glossy berry lip and a red bindi completed the look.

Wamiqa Gabbi was no less of a stunner when she showed up in a white and gold shimmery chiffon saree with a sleeveless V-neck blouse. The saree was embellished with exquisite silver sequin bootas all over and had a silver beadwork border that added a further dazzle to the look. The blouse was intricately embroidered with white and silver beadwork along with a delicate silver border that made it shine. Wamiqa accessorized her look with a diamond studded necklace, matching drop earrings, a solitaire ring and an ivory mirror work potli as arm candy. For her glam picks, Wamiqa styled her shoulder-length hair in side-parted open waves and added a delicate white floral accessory on one side of her crown. Wamiqa showed off her beaming skin, defined brows, eyeliner and masacra-laden eyes, glowing blush on her nose and cheeks for a youthful look and a red lip to tie the look together.

Malaika Arora and Wamiqa Gabbi won the festive game dressed in shimmery gold sarees.

Also Read: Fresh Greens With A Pop Of Pink Adds To Bipasha Basu's Durga Ashtami Festivities