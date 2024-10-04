Advertisement

Malaika Arora Gets Back Into Action "One Breath At A Time" With Meditation

Meditation is essential to bring balance and peace of mind. In our busy schedules, it's the easiest and most cost-effective way to achieve holistic wellbeing. Malaika Arora's approach to yoga and remaining active is well-known to her fans and contemporaries. As she returns from her social media hiatus, she refocuses and gets right back on track. But first, meditation or so she leaves us convinced when yoga instructor Jahnavi Patwardhan shared a recent post of her meditating in the midst of sunshine and the company of her furry friend, Casper. The fitness enthusiast has multiple ways to stay fit and focussed and meditation seems to be one of them for all the right reasons. Meditation has multiple benefits, promoting emotional well-being a major one. Apart from improving focus, practising meditation helps in achieving a certain peace of mind and reduces stress. Like Malaika, add this simple mindful practice to your routine. This helps to clear brain fog, deal with anxiety and moreover is a great way to calm your mind.

Malaika Arora's fitness routine has a well-balanced approach. From her solid workout sessions to her peaceful yoga regimen, her fitness game is a mix of all things. Previously, the actress gave us an insight into her fun cardio workout in a video. She started off by doing burpees which are a great way to work on overall body muscles. She followed it up with kicks that help not just as a warm-up but also work on the thigh muscles. Among many core crusher exercises, she also did a fast variation of mountain climbers that helped to work on the core and legs. 

