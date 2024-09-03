In A Crop Top And Low Waist Jeans, Malaika Arora Wears Her Stretch Marks Like A Badge Of Honour

Malaika Arora encourages body positivity with latest selfie with her stretch marks visible

Under all the fitness routines and fashion inspiration, we often forget that celebrities are humans who experience natural challenges to their bodies. Malaika Arora is especially candid when it comes to embracing her true self. The actress took to her Instagram stories to post a "toilfie" (a selfie taken in a washroom) where she can be seen posing in a crop top and low-rise jeans. Her physique was in fit form owing to all the workout hours she puts in daily. But that wasn't all that was visible. A closer look and one can spot her stretch marks on her waist and lower abdomen. The stretch marks may be a result of pregnancy when she gave birth to her son Arhaan Khan, almost 22 years ago, whom she shares with Arbaaz Khan. In a world where stretch marks are frowned upon, especially as a celebrity who is expected to look their very best at all times, Malaika Arora sets an example to find beauty in imperfections. In doing so, she certainly sets an example for many women to do the same.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

In Bollywood, Malaika Arora is not the only one to wear her stripes with pride. Disha Patani, a celebrated star in the world of both fitness and fashion, like Malaika Arora, has displayed instances of body positivity. We've seen her in many beach holiday posts wearing her swimsuits and mini dresses but seeing her in a mirror selfie with her stretch marks visible proves that changes to the body are as normal as can be. Bollywood celebrities are undefeated by visible stretch marks and such fine examples help attract those with these visible changes to embrace them with grace.

In a similar instance, Zareen Khan also shared a photo in a crop top in 2019. The actress, known for her dramatic weight loss transformation, let her stretch marks proudly shine as proof of her journey.

When people flooded the comments section with harsh reactions, Zareen Khan responded positively. "For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person who's lost more than 50 Kg of weight. This is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

If you also have stretch marks, carry them with confidence, just like your favourite celebrities.

