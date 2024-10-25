From Flannel Shirts To Glam Gowns, Malaika Arora's Style Evolution Is Proof That She Is A Diva For The Years

Malaika Arora is a fashionista for all seasons and slays each ensemble she wears right from casual denim-clad looks to desi festive wear to tropical swimsuits and more. The Munni Badnaam star honestly doesn't miss a fashion beat when it comes to her closet game. But was Malaika always this sartorially forward and chic or has she transformed and groomed herself over the years? The latter is correct, Malaika recently shared a post on Malaika's Instagram handle that throws light on how the actress has evolved on the fashion front crossing decades in between.

Malaika's post was shared on her social media as a #latergram dedicated to the occasion of her recent birthday on October 23, 2024. It featured a collage of pictures of the gorgeous diva over the years starting from her childhood back in 1979 onwards to herself in her thirties in the year 2006 and finally her current pictures that show her 50-year-old self's glam quotient.

The circa 1979 picture shows a six-year-old Malaika wearing a collared button-down half-sleeve shirt with lace details along with a pair of trousers. Back then Malaika had an adorable long bob-cut in her hair with small fringes but the same captivating set of eyes that could win a million hearts.

The throwback pictures of 2006 show Malaika at the peak of her modelling career where she was seen in a printed sleeveless gown with an interesting plunging neckline that featured an elasticated band around her chest area, a ruching around the waistline and a green and yellow bright abstract print. She accessorised this look with a metallic cuff bracelet and a watch, a pair of maximalist gold hoops and a black and gold clutch to complete her look.

Malaika Arora's love for cutouts was a chic statement then and now. The third picture paints a picture of Malaika clad in a sleeveless black maxi dress with a cut-out around the waistline that showcases her toned waistline. The not-so-little black dress had a contrasting green hemline that made her stand out.

From shirt-clad Malaika Arora to a very glamorous self, she is a star with evolving style for the years.

