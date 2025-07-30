ICW 2025: One Item Closest To Your Heart Given By Your Mother, Sridevi? Khushi Kapoor Says, "I Don't Know If I..."

Khushi Kapoor steals the show as she walks for designer, Rimzim Dadu's latest collection, Oxynn on day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. The Loveyapa actress looked like a total stunner dressed to impress in a gunmetal hued lehenga set that was inspired by the Banjara Tribe Vibes from Gujarat. What's more, she even shared the details on the one clothing item from her mother's closet that she holds dear to her heart.

Khushi Kapoor closes the show for designer, Rimzim Dadu dolled up in a gunmetal-toned straight lehenga with a slit and a high-waist fitting that was teamed with a sans sleeves halter neck blouse with a plunging neckline. The ensemble featured a mix of memory and metal reimagines traditional crafts like patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials like steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles, all of which were on display in Khushi's show stopper ensemble. The rooted and raw yet futuristic outfit full of deep and burnished tones, Khushi oozed feminine grace and power at the same time.

Post walking the ramp, Khushi told NDTV about the one item of clothing closest to her heart given to her by her mother, Sridevi and is reminiscent of her. "I don't know if I can pick one item of clothing. Between our family everyone likes sharing so we like to share each other's clothes and jewellery and everything."

Khushi's heartwarming take on fashion is one of shared clothing pieces and joy with her family.

