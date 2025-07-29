Khushi Kapoor's "Love For Core Exercises" Gets A Challenging Spin, 5 Reasons You Should Do It Too

Khushi Kapoor never compromises on her workout routine. The actress loves to keep in shape and inspires her followers to adopt healthy wellness habits. The 24-year-old was seen sweating it out at the gym, beating the blues by burning some calories.

Khushi Kapoor's fitness coach, Namrata Purohit, dropped a video on Instagram, showcasing Khushi Kapoor performing a set of Pilates variations. Dressed in a maroon co-ord athleisure, Khushi Kapoor executed a series of stretches, balancing her body on the equipment and sliding accordingly on the reformer - all under the expert guidance of celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.

The side note read, "Khushi Kapoor and her love for core exercises (fire and heart emojis). Here are some of her favourites on a reformer."

5 Benefits Of These Core Exercises

Like Khushi Kapoor, here are 5 reasons why you should incorporate Pilates in your daily workout regimen:

1. Strengths The Core

Pilates variations target different areas of the core, including the abdominals, obliques, lower back, and pelvic floor. This not only strengthens the core muscles but also improves stability and balance.

2. Improves Flexibility And Mobility

Since Pilates variations incorporate flowing sequences, they improve spinal articulation and joint mobility. It emphasises active flexibility - where muscles are stretched while being engaged, reducing stiffness.

3. Enhances Posture

Pilates is also designed to correct muscular imbalances as it opens up the chest, strengthens the upper back and realigns the pelvis, helping the body maintain alignment. It is especially effective for those who spend long hours sitting.

4. Good Mind-Body Connection

Pilates is equally a mental workout requiring concentration, controlled breathing, and precise movement, which enhances body awareness and mindfulness. Additionally, this physical activity reduces the likelihood of injury and improves coordination.

5. Adaptability

Pilates is known for its versatility. It is tailored to suit beginners, athletes, the elderly, or those recovering from injuries. Whether your goal is to build strength, improve mobility, rehab an injury, or simply relax the body, Pilates fits every variation.

So, what are you waiting for? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor and indulge in Pilates right away.