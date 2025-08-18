Swara Bhasker On Not Chasing Films After Becoming A Mom: "I Would Like To Still Do Stuff, But..."

For actor Swara Bhasker, life looks very different after 2023, the year she became a mother to daughter Raabiyaa. The actress, known for her stellar on-screen presence, says she is no longer chasing movie roles in the way she once did. Instead, her focus has shifted firmly to parenthood.

Talking about the change, Swara Bhasker admitted that motherhood brought a kind of identity crisis. "I've been through an identity crisis, and maybe all women go through it, but nobody explains it to you. It's an experience that you've to feel, you've to go through it to understand. The hardest part of being a mom was not knowing who I am. I was such an ambitious, driven person before this," she said in a conversation with PTI.

Swara Bhasker shared that her daily routine now looks different. From being an actor who was always on set or involved in protests, she finds herself adjusting to life with a baby at home. "I don't want to leave the house... Even when we're shooting, I'm juggling. I'm like, ‘I'm nursing my child.' It's been very hard to get to know who I am, and how I want to be," the actress shared.

Swara Bhasker added, "I'm not chasing films, I should. I'm chasing financial stability, I suppose as a parent, you want to provide your child with a stable home. I would like to still do stuff, but I'm not in a rush to bounce back. I don't want to go back anywhere. I've a child, and she's going to be in my life forever. I'm a mom, I'll always be a mom till I live on."

Swara and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, are currently part of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. While the series is fun, both Swara Bhaskar and Fahad were hesitant about joining the show at first.

Swara said her first question to the makers was about the number of shoot days. "When I got the offer, my first question was, ‘how many days of shooting?' and they said one or two days of shoot in a week, I was like, ‘Tell me what's the concept'," she recalled.

Fahad Ahmad added that he also thought of turning it down initially. "My apprehensions were like, ‘I don't come from this world', so initially I said no. But when I came for the shoot, I realised it has a fun and light mood to it, especially when all the jodis are together, we enjoy it."

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in February 2023.