Khushi Kapoor's Pilates Workout Is The Fittest Way To Fight Monday Blues

A solid workout routine can do wonders for your fitness goals, and Khushi Kapoor has often made a case for the same. The actress is a pilates girl at heart, and her fitness trainer's latest post is proof. Posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, Khushi Kapoor was seen doing a power-packed Pilates session, which seems just the best way to get through the week.

Harnessed on a reformer, Khushi Kapoor did a variation of Pilates roll-back exercise. The emphasis of this exercise is on spinal extension, with the arms working against the straps. However, in classical Pilates, it aligns more with a reformer back-extension variant rather than a single traditional pose.

Khushi Kapoor was seen lying on her back with her hips up, bending at the knees. Her upper body was extended off the mat, with the spine in a bridge-like back extension. The instructor helped her by holding the straps near her hands, guiding the arms to assist the chest opening. This pilates workout is a great way to tone your back and strengthen it.

Benefits Of Pilates

1. Pilates exercises focus on engaging and strengthening core muscles, essential for improving stability, posture, and overall body control.

2. Pilates incorporates controlled movements and stretches that increase range of motion and flexibility in muscles and joints.

3. Pilates improves slouching posture which will help remove lower back pain, improve physical function and improve the quality of life.

4. Performing Pilates exercises can help strengthen your muscles and help avoid injuries.

5. Pilates is believed to help stimulate the production of feel-good hormones, which can help reduce stress.

6. Pilates helps reduce menstrual pain, improve flexibility and mobility, which can help improve your overall health.