Himesh Reshammiya Shows Off His Pilates Skills With Standing Side Splits, Inspires Fans To Hit The Gym

Pilates has been making waves for a while now, and it has become a celebrity favourite. The latest to join the trend is Himesh Reshammiya who recently gave his friends a glimpse into his workout routine.

Pilates is not just about building strength but also about improving flexibility, posture, and body awareness. It targets small muscle groups that often get ignored during traditional gym training.

Himesh Reshammiya Shares His Pilates Workout

The Saaz singer recently shared a video on Instagram that caught everyone's attention. He was seen performing the Standing Side Splits on a reformer. Dressed in an all-black athleisure outfit, he looked relaxed yet focused.

The singer's one foot stayed firm on the stationary platform, while the other moved smoothly on the carriage. As the moving leg pushed out and came back in, his inner thighs, glutes, and core were all fired up.

While sharing the video, Himesh Reshammiya wrote, "Control is the new cool."

Check out the video here:

5 Pilates Moves For Beginners

If Himesh Reshammiya's latest workout has inspired you to try Pilates, here are some beginner-friendly moves that you can try:

1. Footwork

This is usually the first move people try on the reformer. You lie on your back with your feet on the footbar. From there, you press the carriage away and then bring it back. It works your quads, hamstrings, and calves.

2. Leg Circles

You lie down and put your feet into the straps. Then you make gentle circles with your legs, one at a time or both together. This move opens up the hips and strengthens the core.

3. Long Box Pulling Straps

For this one, you lie on your stomach on a box placed over the reformer. Holding the straps, you pull your arms back while lifting your chest slightly. It gives the back muscles a solid workout and improves posture.

4. Elephant

Stand on the reformer with your hands on the footbar and feet flat on the carriage. Keeping your spine long, you push the carriage back and forth with your legs. It stretches the hamstrings and strengthens the shoulders.

5. Kneeling Arm Work

Kneel on the carriage and hold the straps. From here, you can do bicep curls, tricep presses, or shoulder raises. The unstable base makes your core work harder while your arms move.