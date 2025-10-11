Let Kareena Kapoor Be Your Fitness Inspiration As She Aces This Challenging Plank Variation

Kareena Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry, consistently inspiring many with her dedication. Her workout repertoire often incorporates challenging variations of classic exercises that push her limits, and her latest workout is one such example.

Kareena Kapoor's Plank Workout

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen performing a plank with elevated legs on a step while holding a ball in her hands. Her fitness trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, made it more challenging by having the Jab We Met star toss the ball from one hand to the other.

This advanced version of the plank not only intensified the workout but also highlighted Kareena Kapoor's commitment to fitness, which helps her target multiple muscle groups.

This plank variation works your core, requiring greater activation of the abdominal muscles to maintain stability. The glutes in the raised leg also engage more to keep the body balanced and aligned. Tossing a tennis ball makes you work even harder to stabilise the upper body and improves strength, balance, and concentration.

Why Elevated Planks Are Effective

Elevated planks, like the one Kareena performs, are excellent for building strength beyond what a traditional plank offers. They engage the core and support the muscles that stabilise the torso.

This not only engages deep abdominal muscles but also activates smaller stabilising muscles that often go undertrained. Such variations can enhance athletic performance and functional fitness.

Including elevated planks in your fitness routine helps stimulate muscle endurance and can aid in developing better body awareness, making them a good addition to any workout.

While this can be a good exercise to add to your routine, check with your fitness trainer before trying anything new.