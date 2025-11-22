Wall Push-Ups To Marching: Veteran Actor Helen Khan Shares Pilates Routine To Stay Fit At 87

Bollywood veteran Helen, who recently celebrated her 87th birthday, continues to inspire fans with her fitness. The actress frequently focuses on physical workouts to maintain her fit physique.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video with Helen on Instagram and revealed her secret to fitness at 87. She revealed that Helen performs a bunch of Pilates exercises daily. She also recommended some beginner-friendly exercises for people starting their fitness journey.

In the caption, Yasmin wrote, "Every time I work out with Helen Aunty, I'm reminded that age truly has no limits. She turns 87 today, and still shows up with more enthusiasm, discipline and joy than most of us! Pilates isn't intimidating — you start small, you move at your pace, and your body meets you exactly where you are. Because age can never be a barrier to staying fit and active… and she's the perfect proof of that."

Pilates Exercises For Beginners

Stand to sit

Stand to sit is a highly functional exercise that builds the foundational leg and core strength needed for daily activities like getting up from a chair and sitting down safely. The chair acts as a target and a safety net, especially if you have balance issues.

Bridging

The Bridging exercise is a fundamental mat movement that strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles while promoting spinal mobility. It is a low-impact exercise suitable for most fitness levels, including those with back pain.

Marching

This is a core stability and balance exercise that can be done either lying on your back or standing up. Both variations are suitable for beginners.

Wall push-ups

Wall push-ups are an excellent, beginner-friendly modification of a standard push-up. It is designed to build upper body and core strength with reduced intensity. The incline allows you to control the amount of body weight you are pushing against, making it highly accessible.

Theraband front raise

The Theraband front raise is an effective exercise for strengthening the front shoulder muscles. You can increase the resistance by standing on the band with only one foot, or by using a band with a higher tension level.

Also Read | Palak Tiwari Reveals Mom Shweta Tiwari's Fitness Secrets: "Na Toh Gym Jaati Hai, Na Kuch Karti Hai"