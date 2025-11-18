Palak Tiwari Reveals Mom Shweta Tiwari's Fitness Secrets: "<i>Na Toh Gym Jaati Hai, Na Kuch Karti Hai</i>"

Palak Tiwari recently opened up about her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari's fitness routine, or rather, the lack of one. In a candid conversation with Mashable India, Palak shared that her mom doesn't follow a strict fitness regime, yet still manages to impress people with her physique.

Shweta Tiwari Does Not Do Anything To Take Care Of Herself

She said, “My mom, you know, everybody says this and sabse zyada iss statement se confused meri maa hi hoti hai, kyuki na toh meri mummy regularly gym jaati hai, na toh meri mummy regularly kuch bhi karti hai [The person most confused by this statement is my mom, because she neither goes to the gym regularly nor does anything consistently]."

"Apna dhyaan rakhne ke liye meri mummy kuch bhi nahi karti. Which is why she's like, ‘Kyaa bolte rehte hain log, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata [She doesn't do anything to take care of herself]. That's why she's like, ‘I don't understand why people keep saying this'). But I get it,” she added.

Palak Tiwari Says She Is Not Blessed Like Her Mother, Shweta Tiwari

Talking about her own fitness routine, Palak Tiwari added, "Main toh jaati hu, main mummy jitni blessed nahi hu (I go to the gym, I am not as blessed as my mom). I work out at least five days a week. I do cardio; my entire personality is that I do cardio, as I started doing it recently.”

Back in July, Shweta Tiwari confessed that she had recently started doing Pilates. "I've just started doing Pilates, it's been about two months. I also go for walks and do some light weight training. Nothing crazy or intense, I'm just easing into it again," she said.

The actress shared that she has also tried doing yoga, but couldn't keep herself calm enough to perform it. "I've tried it, but the second I close my eyes, my brain goes into overdrive. I start thinking about groceries, the laundry, and what errands I forgot. I just can't switch off," she added.

A healthy diet and easy workout routine are the keys to Shweta Tiwari's fit physique.