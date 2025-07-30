Shweta Tiwari Says Yoga Isn't Her Go-To Fitness Mantra, This Is What She Does Instead

Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame with her role in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, became a household name during the show. Not just her acting, people loved her for how amazing she looked, and she is one of those actors who is actually ageing in reverse.

What's her secret? Well, the actor has recently shared how she manages to stay fit at 44.

In an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Bharti TV, Shweta Tiwari opened up about her health and fitness.

Shweta Tiwari's Workout Routine

The actor revealed that she does Pilates. "I've just started doing Pilates, it's been about two months. I also go for walks and do some light weight training. Nothing crazy or intense, I'm just easing into it again."

She credits Pilates for her fitness and said that it keeps her calm and grounded.

While yoga is one of the most popular forms of exercise, most celebrities swear by it, Shweta Tiwari feels like she can't keep herself calm enough to practise yoga.

"I've tried it, but the second I close my eyes, my brain goes into overdrive. I start thinking about groceries, the laundry, and what errands I forgot. I just can't switch off," she said.

Shweta Tiwari's Diet

Shweta Tiwari's dietitian, Dr Kinita Patel, once revealed that the actor was extremely disciplined about her diet.

In a 2021 interview with News18, she shared, "We closely monitored her food intake, even while she was on set. Every meal was planned in advance. Shweta ensured her workouts and diet stayed on track. If a scene required her to eat something on screen, she would call me to discuss it first. She made sure to stick to foods that fit within her dietary plan."

Shweta Tiwari sticks to a healthy diet and workout routine that is easy to follow.