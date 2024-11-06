Like Pilates Girl Ananya Panday, Follow These 5 Pilates Exercises To Get Strong Abs

Ananya Panday believes in maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle when she's off the silver screen. Recently Namrata Purohit who is a fitness instructor to the stars, shared a glimpse of her Pilates session on Instagram. In the picture, we can see Ananya performing some Pilates moves on the body reformer machine. The exercise that looked like push-ups helps strengthen the core and build abs. If, like Ananya, you too wish to get abs, then we have listed few simple yet effective Pilates exercises.

Pilates Exercise To Get Abs

1. The Hundred

The Hundred is a Pilates move that works the abdominals and obliques. To perform this exercise, start by lying on your back with your legs in a tabletop position, with your knees bent. Engage your abdominals, lift shoulders, and lift your head off the mat. Keep your lower back in contact with the floor and inhale while pumping arms sideways as they are lifted off the mat. Repeat this exercise a few times and then relax.

2. Single Leg Stretch

Lie on your back and bring both knees to your chest. Engage your abs to lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat. Wrap your hands lightly around your thighs. Next, inhale and stretch one leg out straight, so it hovers a few inches above the floor. Exhale and switch legs; continue alternating for a few more times, and then relax.

3. Double Leg Stretch

Start by lying on your back with legs raised into tables, tops, and arms stretched to the sides of the torso. In this exercise, both arms and legs are stretched, making a V-shaped position with the body. Repeat a few times, and then relax.

4. Criss Cross

Another Pilates move that helps in strengthening the core and getting abs is the criss-cross. Lie on your back with your head raised and lift your shoulder blades off the floor. Exhale and twist your upper body to the right, extending your left leg straight out and bringing your left elbow to your right knee. Come back to the centre as you inhale and continue alternating for a few more times.

5. Teaser

This Pilates exercise is very intense and effective. To perform this exercise, start by lying straight on your back with arms stretched out behind the head. Then lift your arms and legs at the same time and hold the position by applying pressure with your abdominals. Hold on to the position for some time and then relax.

If you also wish to get abs, then bookmark these effective Pilates exercises to your workout routine.

