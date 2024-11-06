Selena Gomez Responds To Body Shaming Comments: "I Don't Care That I Don't Look Like A Stick Figure"

Whether about her relationship or health issues, Selena Gomez has always been open about her personal life. Recently, the 32-year-old singer walked the red carpet for the premiere of her film Emilia Perez at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles. In pictures from the event, Selena wore a black dress with ruched fabric. What caught people's attention her posture; which had her hands covering her torso. Commenters speculated that it was because she was hiding her body. Soon after the video went viral, Selena replied to comments, saying, “This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human.”

selena gomez defending herself from all the bodyshaming comments. this is literally sick. pic.twitter.com/YQJorFiBgv — . (@selovelenaa) November 2, 2024

From her lupus diagnosis to her kidney transplant in 2017, Selena has always been open about her health struggles over the years. Back in February 2023, in a TikTok live video, Selena spoke about her body changes and stated, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off it, I tend to kind of lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what you're going through, [when] nobody knows the real story.. you're beautiful and you're wonderful.”

