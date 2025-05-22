Selena Gomez Perfects Soft Glam In Her Latest Photo Dump

Singer and actor Selena Gomez never fails to impress her fans with her effortlessly glamorous looks. Embodying modern elegance with a refined makeup palette, Selena's soft glam look is a masterclass in balance - blending radiant skin, sculpted features, and precise detailing.

Recently, Gomez shared a series of behind-the-scenes images on Instagram with a caption, "Past and present." The 12-slide post began with a glamorous photo dump of her in a glamorous shot from inside her home.

The founder of Rare Beauty wore a black halter top and her signature slicked-back hair. But the real focus of the look was her makeup. It began with a smooth, dewy base that highlighted her skin's natural glow. Her winged eyeliner, executed with dark liner, framed her graceful eyes. Neutral-toned shades of browns and peaches added depth without competing with the liner. A sweep of mascara completed her eye look, drawing attention to her almond-shaped eyes.

Subtle contouring under the cheekbones and along the jawline added dimension without making them look heavy, while a soft rose blush brought warmth and life to her cheeks. Selena's lips were coated in a muted nude-pink lipstick with a satin finish, offering a perfect balance and softness to the whole look. Staying in tune with the overall aesthetic, her lips were kept soft yet defined.

She finished the look with a polished updo, most likely in a tight bun with a wet-look sheen. The hairstyle not only emphasised her striking features but also allowed her makeup to take center stage.

Other pictures by the Same Old Love singer included a photo featuring Gomez and her 11-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, together in a selfie. Her fiancé Benny Blanco also made a few appearances - once in a mirror selfie and again as the couple shared a kiss.

From ponytails to face masks, she also shared a glimpse of self-care routines with her fans. Garnering major love from her followers, the post seems like a soft hug from the singer and her loved ones.