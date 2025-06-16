Short Hair Or Long Locks? Tara Sutaria Serves Looks Either Way

Whether we talk about flawless glowing skin or striking hair, Tara Sutaria is our go-to inspiration. The ultimate B-town diva has never failed to dish out a statement with her glam game.

Recently, Tara stunned her fans with her on-fleek makeup expertise and stylish hair. The actress left her shoulder-length locks open in a tousled, slightly messy way, giving it a natural look. Her hair was styled in a slightly wavy manner, especially towards the ends. It framed her face nicely, with some strands falling across her forehead and around her cheek, enhancing the effortless vibe.

For makeup, Tara opted for a soft glam makeup look with her black dress. The blush accentuated her high cheekbones and the highlighter turned on the subtle glam factor. Tara wore a soft and neutral eyeshadow which was blended seamlessly to create depth. Her eyebrows are well-groomed, filled in to look natural yet defined.

The stroke of winged eyeliner with the mascara-laden eyes made her eyes pop. With a gentle contrast to her eye makeup, soft pink lips gave the finishing touch to her glam yet natural look.

In another image, Tara Sutaria flaunted another one of her classic makeup looks but this time with longer hair. Her voluminous hair was beautifully styled in soft, loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders. The waves were well-defined, creating a sense of movement and texture. The hair's shine and healthy glow further elevated the vibrant quality of her look.

Coming back to her glam game, Tara's skin had a natural yet luminous finish, likely achieved using a foundation and highlighter for a subtle glow. The eyebrows are meticulously shaped and filled in to create a defined look that frames the eyes beautifully.

The eye makeup is kept simple yet striking, with soft, neutral eyeshadows, subtle eyeliner and mascara to add depth and volume to the lashes. The standout feature of this makeup look is the bold, rich red lipstick, which adds a touch of glamour and sophistication.

Whether long or short hair, Tara Sutaria looks like a diva in both.