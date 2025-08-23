Hailey And Justin Bieber Celebrate Son Jack Blues' First Birthday, Share Adorable Family Moments

Hailey and Justin Bieber marked their son Jack Blues' first birthday with heartfelt photos, sweet tributes, and glimpses into their joyful parenthood journey, celebrating love, family, and a year of precious memories together.

It's a day full of love and celebrations in the Bieber family as Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrate their little guy, Jack Blues' first birthday!

Hailey Bieber, who often shares glimpses of family time on Instagram, posted adorable photos with her baby boy to mark the special day. In one picture, she is seen lifting Jack with a big smile, while another shows her gently kissing his forehead.

Alongside the images, Hailey Bieber wrote, "1 year of you, my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified."

Check out the post here:

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024. They had earlier announced the pregnancy in May of the same year. Since then, the proud parents have offered fans a peek into their growing family life.

Hailey Bieber has been open about her journey into motherhood, often sharing special moments with her son. Back in May, she posted a photo on Mother's day that showed how much she loved him. The post included the pics of their toes, from her pregnancy and more.

Along with the post, Hailey Beiber added a caption that read, "I love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,"

Justin Beiber, too, has embraced fatherhood, giving fans sweet glimpses of his time with Jack. The singer often shares posts that show his bond with his son, which are met with love and excitement from fans around the world.