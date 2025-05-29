E.L.F. Cosmetics Acquires Hailey Bieber's Rhode For 1 Billion Dollars

Hailey Bieber is officially a billionaire post her beauty brand, Rhode being acquired by e.l.f Cosmetics and Skincare for a whopping 1 billion dollars. This landmark deal is a milestone for the 28-year-old beauty business mogul. She started the brand back in the year 2022, as one that specializes in skincare products like their iconic lip peptide glosses, toners, cleansers, moisturisers and more.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram handle to announce the takeover on May 28, 2025 with a carousel post of duo pictures of herself, along with the caption, "When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty. Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn't have done it without all of you. And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I've said, this is only the beginning." and a white heart emoji.

What's more, her dear husband, Justin Beiber also circulated the news further on his Instagram by posting one of Hailey's photos along with a screenshot of the caption Hailey had shared in which she detailed on the business decision.

