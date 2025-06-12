Hailey Bieber's Fierce Leopard Print Dress Is a Glamorous Nod to 90s Supermodel Style

Some celebrities are aptly given the title of style icon, and Hailey Bieber is undoubtedly one of them. The 27-year-old businesswoman looks fabulous every time she steps out - whether it's on the street, at a show or a party.

In her latest Instagram post, Hailey Bieber makes a bold fashion statement with a daring yet refined ensemble. Bringing back the trend of animal print, Bieber is seen wearing a sleeveless, form-fitting mini dress adorned with a vivid leopard print pattern.

The dress features a slightly draped neckline and sculpted tailoring that accentuates her figure. The silhouette is both sultry and streamlined, allowing the wild print to take center stage without the need for additional embellishments.

Her brunette hair is styled in loose, voluminous waves that cascade naturally over her shoulders, adding a touch of romanticism to the look. Her makeup is all about that glow - a fresh, dewy base with subtle bronzing and a natural lip that enhances her beauty without overpowering it.

She kept the accessories minimal with some statement rings and earrings. The black heels perfectly complement the golden and black tones of the dress, while also working well with her warm skin tone.

The understated glam does the trick, drawing attention to the leopard print dress without distraction.

Her statement outfit and overall look feel like a nod to a vintage-inspired glamour, reminiscent of 90's supermodeling styling - and we love every bit of it.