How To Live With Ovarian Cysts? Hailey Bieber's New Post And What Doctors Say

American Model and Businesswoman Hailey Bieber has opened up about her reproductive health, yet again!

In the Instagram story, she shared, "Currently have two ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"

The UK National Health Services (NHS) defines ovarian cysts as a common condition of fluid-filled sacs that develop on the ovaries and don't cause any symptoms.

In 2022, she revealed that she was dealing with ovarian cysts. She shared a photo of herself in a story revealing that she has a cyst on her ovary "the size of an apple." She also clarified that it was not endometriosis or Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) but she has had an ovarian cyst a "few times and it's never fun."

So, ovarian cysts are of many types, and here's everything you need to know about this reproductive condition.

What Are Ovarian Cysts

For the unversed, there are two ovaries in the female reproductive system, located on both sides of the uterus. They are majorly responsible for helping the body release eggs and hormones, called estrogen and progesterone. These two hormones are responsible for most of the hormonal changes in your body.

Types Of Ovarian Cysts

Ovarian cysts are common and can cause abnormal growths that develop on or inside your ovaries, according to NHS. These are usually filled with fluid and do not cause any symptoms, and are often painless.

There are two main types of ovarian cysts, including functional ovarian cysts and pathological ovarian cysts.

Functional ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that develop as a part of the menstrual cycle and do not last a long time.

Pathological ovarian cysts are a consequence of abnormal cell growth. It is less common than functional ovarian cysts.

Other types of ovarian cysts include:

Endometriomas: Some tissues that grow inside the uterus can sometimes develop outside of it and attach themselves to ovaries. Commonly known as chocolate cysts, these growths are often associated with severe cases of endometriosis.

Dermoid cysts: Sac-like growth that grows on the ovaries and may contain hair, fat and other tissue.

Cystadenomas: These grow on the outer part of the ovaries.

Knowing the type of ovarian cyst can help the doctor determine the kind of symptoms you may experience and explain the kind of pain you are experiencing, says Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Specialist, Dr Vaishali Sharma.

Symptoms Of Ovarian Cysts

"Ovarian cysts can take a toll on a woman's daily routine," Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Kaishreen Khan of Motherhood Hospitals tells NDTV.

"Ovarian cysts can affect a female's life depending on her age and the size of the cyst. Before puberty, ovarian cysts usually do not pose any problems and are rarely cancerous. After puberty and during the reproductive age, ovarian cysts can be either benign or dangerous," Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr Juhee Jain of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital shares with NDTV.

The health condition can present itself in many ways. "The cyst is known to cause lower abdominal pain, mainly during periods of physical activity. One may also suffer bloating, heaviness, or discomfort, making it hard to sit or move freely. In some cases, cysts can cause irregular periods or mood changes because of the hormonal imbalance. If a cyst bursts or twists, a woman can experience severe pain and may require immediate treatment," avers Dr Khan.

When Should You Visit A Doctor

While ovarian cysts are common, they can be dangerous if left untreated. As per Dr Khan, it is imperative for any woman to consult an expert if they experience abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort. A proper diagnosis through an ultrasound and blood tests can help confirm the condition.

Upon diagnosis, the size of the cyst will help your doctor determine the right course of treatment. Dr Jain explains, "If the size of the cyst is less than or equal to 5 cm, only regular follow-up is required. For cysts larger than 5 cm but less than or equal to 10 cm, regular check-ups are recommended. If the cyst is larger than 10 cm, urgent treatment is necessary."

"During the reproductive age, ovarian cysts are generally benign but may be cancerous.

However, in the post-menopausal age, ovarian cysts are usually cancerous. Therefore, close monitoring by a gynecologist is essential, including blood tests and possible surgery," she adds.

A cyst may even burst or twist, in which case women may experience severe pain and require immediate attention, warns Dr Khan. While many cysts go away on their own, regular check-ups prevent them from affecting everyday life.

Ovarian cysts are common. (Image Courtesy: Freepik)

Is it possible to manage ovarian cysts with lifestyle changes

From your physical to mental health, ovarian cysts may impact you in numerous ways. Experts say that you would need to be patient about the condition and seek support from your loved ones to be able to manage the condition. Apart from this, here are some expert-approved lifestyle changes that may help manage the symptoms and reduce the likelihood of the recurrence of ovarian cysts.