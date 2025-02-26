Hailey Bieber Sets Beauty Goals With Glazed Donut Skin, Petal Lips And Layered Tresses

Hailey Bieber made sure to make heads turn with her latest beauty outing. The new mother was beaming with glow as she posted a photo dump of herself dolled up in a casual FILA sweat shirt paired with a glazed donut like skin and layered blonde tresses.

Hailey Bieber proved that she is not just a beauty brand owner but knows how to own her beauty moments too. The Rhode Skin mogul was seen showing off her beaming from within skin look achieved by mixing a few drops of glowing drops with her skin tint. She topped this up with feathered brows, a wash of shimmery peach eyeshadow on her eyelids, mascara laden wispy lashes, a highlighted brow bone, bridge of the nose and highpoints of her cheeks along with a healthy flush courtesy of her radiant peach blush. Hailey wrapped up the look to perfection with a floral petal hued satin lip colour teamed with a matching lip liner.

If Hailey's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. The mother-of-one sported an open salon style side swept blow out in her open blonde tresses that worked like magic with her makeup of the day.

Hailey Bieber scored a beauty blockbuster with her newest glazed donut glam.

