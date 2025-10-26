Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Is Waiting Until Her 30s To Get Botox

Botox has long been Hollywood's not-so-secret beauty fix. From smoothing fine lines to keeping skin camera-ready, many celebrities swear by it. But not everyone is in a rush to start. Some, like Hailey Bieber, are taking a more mindful approach to injectables – one that is about timing, balance and self-awareness.

The 28-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder recently opened up about her personal stance on Botox during an episode of In Your Dreams podcast with Owen Thiele. And while the beauty industry often celebrates "preventive Botox" for someone in their 20s, Hailey shared that she is holding off for now.

"I made a commitment to myself that I wasn't going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s," she said. "When I get there, I'll see if I even want to do it."

For Hailey Bieber, it is not about judgment; it is about choice. The model, who shares a 14-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber, said she is comfortable waiting to make that decision later in life.

Botox, But Only For Medical Reasons

While Hailey Bieber is skipping cosmetic Botox for now, she did admit to using it once – but not for beauty reasons. She revealed that she gets Botox injections in her jaw to help with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders, which can cause tension and chronic jaw pain.

Inspired By Her Mom's Natural Beauty

Hailey Bieber also shared that her mom, Kennya Baldwin, has had a big influence on her attitude toward beauty and skincare.

"My mom has no Botox," Hailey said. "My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane."

A Focus On Skin Health

Hailey Bieber said she is "really diligent" with her skincare routine and prefers treatments that feel more natural and safe. She mentioned getting laser treatments and occasionally doing PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) therapies – both of which use a person's own blood to promote healing and rejuvenation.

"I like to do things that I can trust is from your own body," she explained. "I'm just consistent with things like that. I do that a couple times a year."

Hailey Bieber is proving that self-care does not always mean following every beauty trend. Sometimes, it is about patience, knowing your body, and setting your own rules.